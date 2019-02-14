Renhill conducting open interviews on Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Staffing firm Renhill is conducting open interviews on Feb. 15 to fill several positions.
Current openings include general vehicle technicians, robotic technicians, area leads and shift supervisors.
To be considered for the positions, you must fulfill these requirements:
- For production positions, a minimum of six months recent work history is required
- High school diploma/GED
- Valid driver’s license
- Know how to operate a manual stick shift
- Two valid forms of ID for tax paperwork
The interviews will be held at the Cherry Street Mission Life Revitalization Center located on 1501 Monroe Street.
Resumes can be sent to taylor.hunter@renhill.com. For inquires, call 419-340-4359.
