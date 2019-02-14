Panera launching new double bread bowls; eat soup with a loved one on Valentine’s Day

Author: Ian Hill, DEALBOSS
Published: 1:35 PM EST February 13, 2019
Updated: 1:53 PM EST February 13, 2019
Undecided on your Valentine's Day plans? You still might have time to set up a couple's massage or organize a candlelit dinner for your significant other.
You can also schedule a romantic lunch of soup from a shared bread bowl.
Panera announced Wednesday that it is set to begin selling double bread bowls Thursday at its restaurants nationwide. They’ll cost $9.99 and be available through Feb. 28.
The bakery-cafe chain tested double bread bowls in Philadelphia last spring.
"The Double Bread Bowl encourages our guests to take their favorite soups to the next level and share an unforgettable meal with a friend or loved one," said Tom Sadler, Panera's vice president of food & beverage product development, in a press release.
Twitter users had some fun with the announcement.
