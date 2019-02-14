OSHP troopers seize $84,000 worth of cocaine, loaded handgun in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Two Florida men are facing felony drug charges after police seized more than four pounds of cocaine and a loaded handgun.
Police say the cocaine, worth $84,000, and the .380 gun, were seized during at traffic stop for a lane violation on the turnpike.
Nelson Lopez III, 21, and Nelson Lopez Jr., 41, are being held in the Wood County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.
They face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine if convicted.
