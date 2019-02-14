Mexico now has an all-you-can-drink tequila train... the Jose Cuervo Express!

Author: Doug Delony
Published: 6:09 AM CST February 13, 2019
Updated: 6:11 AM CST February 13, 2019
If you’re heading to Mexico anytime soon, and you’re a tequila lover, you may want to buy your tickets now for the Jose Cuervo Express.
TravelPirates describes it as a “luxurious train experience for lovers of tequila in all its forms.”
You can choose from three different ticket levels. All three include a round-trip train ride from Guadalajara to Tequila, an open tequila bar, a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery and a show.
Tickets are advertised as low as $111 USD.
Delish reports the distillery, La Rojeña, is one of the oldest in the Americas and has continued to produce the tequila company’s liquor for over 250 years.
