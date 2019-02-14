Man arrested for shooting off fireworks “for attention” because he was mad his power went out

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man is behind bars after shooting off fireworks because he was mad his power went out.
Police were called to a home on the 3100 block of Bellevue on a shots fired call and found Odell Allen shooting off fireworks.
Police say they had received nine 911 calls in the area and five pending calls because neighbors thought shots were being fired.
Allen told police he was upset his power was out so he was shooting off the fireworks for attention.
Police asked Allen if he was done for the night and he replied, “I don’t know, I might have one more.”
Police then arrested Allen, who is being held at the Lucas County jail.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.