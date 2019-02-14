Local Valentines Day treats you can still get your hands on

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Don’t forget your sweetie for tomorrow’s holiday!
If you still haven't picked anything up, or you’re wondering what it's like to be a chocolatier on Valentine’s Day, there are some delicious local options that you can still visit.
Jason Wanamaker of south Toledo was at Schakolad Chocolate Factory shopping for loved ones today.
“I decided I was going to do it ahead of time, but today I had some free time. I know I won’t tomorrow, so I made sure I got in today. My family has always gone here, and we just love it here, so we keep coming back," Wanamaker said.
Believe it or not, February 14 is tomorrow!
At least a couple of local shops are open tonight and for the holiday in case you're not done shopping yet.
They're obviously going to be very busy over the next 24 hours, but are ready and prepared to help you get what you need for your Valentine.
“We have chocolate covered strawberries, that’s what we’re selling the most of. we’ll have them all day, we won’t run out. Or you can come in, make your own assorted box of chocolates, and we have a lot of other fun valentine items,” said Jason Peters, owner of Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy.
The shop in Maumee is so popular, they’ve recently expanded to double the size and have a large variety of treats.
Some folks are out not because they forgot; but to express the true meaning of the day and spread joy to those who could use some extra Valentine’s Day cheer.
Keith Kurtz was in Maumee today on a higher calling.
“We have some kids in our church that just sick, under the weather, and we thought, hey, we’d send them some candy just to give them a little, you know, put a smile on their face, pick them up a little bit,” he said.
All the classics are available like hand-dipped strawberries, but there’s also non-traditional options and gifts for those who may not be into sweets this holiday.
For those into the traditional treats, you can walk in and get what you want without the price markup.
Gordon Ebright owns Schakolad Chocolate Factory in Perrysburg, and loves being able to help so many friends and neighbors on this special day.
“I’ve owned this store for about 10 Valentines now, and the one thing I’m very proud of is the fact that our chocolate covered strawberries here have been the same price for over 10 years. If my costs don’t go up, your costs shouldn’t go up,” he said.
If you’re looking for a more personal touch, virtually everything at Schakolad Chocolate Factory is made right in the shop.
Schakolad Chocolate Factory is open from noon until 8 p.m. in Levis Commons and Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
