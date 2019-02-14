Katy Perry shoes get Twitter backlash for resembling blackface

Author: TEGNA Staff
Published: 10:49 PM EST February 11, 2019
Updated: 10:52 PM EST February 11, 2019
Fashion is getting another wake-up call as Katy Perry’s line of shoes enters the social media crossfire for her shoes that many say resemble blackface.
The “Rue Face Slip on Loafers” and “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal” were being sold on Dillard’s website, according to the Huffington Post, but now seem to have been pulled from the department store’s page.
The shoes debuted in 2017, and are also available at Walmart and the singer’s website, according to CNN.
The “Firework” singer’s shoes are the latest product in fashion that has received criticism over their resemblance to blackface.
Italian fashion designer Gucci produced a black wool balaclava sweater with an oversized collar that pulls over the chin and mouth that was also called out on social media. It included a slit where the mouth is, ringed with what look like giant red lips.
The backlash forced the company to apologize publicly.
Prada similar withdrew a monkey bag charm that recalled blackface in December, saying it “abhors racist imagery.” And Dolce & Gabbana issued a video apology after one of the designers made insulting remarks about the Chinese in a private chat discussing the questionable depiction of a Chinese model in a campaign.
While many of these incidents have caused immediate social media backlashes, the longer-term impact will take time to measure, and will depend on the brands' reaction and future sensitivity.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.