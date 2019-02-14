Former TPD officer resigns following OVI, traffic charges

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A former Toledo Police officer has resigned after facing multiple traffic charges including an OVI.
Kyle Martin, 27, resigned his position amid an internal investigation within the Toledo Police Department and ongoing traffic charges.
Last month, Martin was arrested by TPD for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop after an accident.
“I will continue to hold officers to the highest standard, of which the citizens of Toledo expect and deserve” said TPD Chief George Kral. “The response from the on-duty supervisors is exactly what is taught and expected of them when they encounter officer misconduct.”
Martin was hired in October of 2013 and resigned February 19 this year. His resignation ends his affiliation with the Toledo Police Department.
