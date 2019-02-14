FL Gov. DeSantis calls for new Parkland investigation on eve of 1-year anniversary of school shooting

(CNN) - The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was avoidable, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Just a day before the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, he’s now calling for a statewide grand jury investigation.
He wants the investigation to examine what he has called Broward County Public School’s failures into its response to the attack on the school, as well as the handling of student safety and security issues.
“This is something that is very serious and I think that it's something that we're going to look at and evaluate who they're holding accountable,” DeSantis said.
Families of the victims stood with the governor, thanking him for taking action.
“We’ve been fighting for justice for our murdered loved ones and this is just the beginning,” said Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the Marjory Stoneman victims, Meadow Pollack. “When your child is murdered in school, you expect to get some answers. You don’t really expect a cover-up.”
Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff across the state on Thursday, the day of the anniversary.
"Ever since February 14th and my little boy Alex Schachter was slaughtered in his classroom I have been fighting for accountability,” said Max Schachter.
On Wednesday, there was a moment of silence on the House floor in Washington, D.C.
“I ask that this moment of silence not be in vain,” said Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat.
And President Donald Trump took a moment to reflect on the tragedy.
“We cannot imagine the sorrow and suffering the Parkland families have endured,” he said. “Our entire nation mourns for the victims and their loved ones."
