First Alert Forecast: Dry, mild day with a few rain showers tonight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Temperatures will begin the day in the low and middle 20s. It will be a quick turn around with mostly cloudy skies and mild weather this afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle 40s.
A cold front will approach this evening and overnight and bring a chance of rain showers. Rain will change over to snow showers after midnight.
It will be colder and windy on Friday with highs near 30 degrees.
Brighter skies on Saturday with highs near 30 degrees. A chance of light snow on Sunday with minor accumulations possible.
