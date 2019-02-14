The ever-so-popular Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald’s

Author: Ryan Haidet

St. Patrick’s Day is still weeks away, but McDonald’s is already celebrating.

That’s right! The iconic Shamrock Shake is back at the fast food chain for a limited time.

McDonald's says their minty milkshakes have "built an almost cult-like following" since first launching in the U.S. back in 1970.

But how much sugar are you ingesting with that shake?

According to McDonald’s site, a small Shamrock Shake is 460 calories with 63 grams of sugar. A medium equals 560 calories with 78 grams of sugar and a large packs 800 calories with 113 grams of sugar.

