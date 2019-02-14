Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co. asking for public’s help regarding break-in at Blissfield business

LENAWEE COUNTY (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help regarding a break-in at a business in Blissfield.
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County say the break-in occurred during the evening of Feb. 12 or 13 at Crossroads Chiropractic Office located in the 9900 block of East US 223.
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.
Tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible will earn the caller a cash reward.
You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.