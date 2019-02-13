Suspect in Cricket Wireless robbery is identified, not yet in custody

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing the Cricket Wireless on Glendale.
On Wednesday, TPD identified the suspect as Adam Latimer and they still are seeking him.
The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Bethany Ashbacher, 25, was working at the time and was approached by the suspect who pointed a black, semi-automatic handgun at her and demanded she give him all of the iPhones they had.
Ashbacher complied and went into the back room and have the suspect six iPhone 6 cell phones.
The suspect then fled the scene, heading eastbound on Glendale.
He is described as a black male, about 5′3″ with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing distressed blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Toledo police believe he could be the same man who robbed the AT&T on Sylvania.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
