Suspect in Cricket Wireless robbery is identified, not yet in custody

Suspect in Cricket Wireless robbery is identified, not yet in custody
By WTOL Newsroom | February 11, 2019 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 3:34 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing the Cricket Wireless on Glendale.

On Wednesday, TPD identified the suspect as Adam Latimer and they still are seeking him.

Toledo police say Adam Latimer is identified as the suspect in the recent Cricket Wireless and AT&T store robberies.
Toledo police say Adam Latimer is identified as the suspect in the recent Cricket Wireless and AT&T store robberies. (SOURCE: Toledo police)

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Bethany Ashbacher, 25, was working at the time and was approached by the suspect who pointed a black, semi-automatic handgun at her and demanded she give him all of the iPhones they had.

Ashbacher complied and went into the back room and have the suspect six iPhone 6 cell phones.

The suspect then fled the scene, heading eastbound on Glendale.

Attempt to Identify: Do you know this robbery suspect? He held up the Cricket Wireless on Glendale last week and may be the same suspect that also robbed AT&T on W. Sylvania. Call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 with information!

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Monday, February 11, 2019

He is described as a black male, about 5′3″ with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing distressed blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Toledo police believe he could be the same man who robbed the AT&T on Sylvania.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.