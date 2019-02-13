Red Cross offers shelter for those without power

(WTOL) - Thousands of people are still without power in the area after Tuesday’s severe weather, and power is not expected to be restored until Friday.
If you are one of those people, there is a place you can go to ensure you stay warm.
The American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio has a shelter open for those without power and in need of some place to stay until power is restored.
Snacks and water will be provided at the UAW Local 14 at 5411 Jackman Road. You are advised to bring your own pillows and blankets as cots will be provided.
If you know of any places in your community that are offering shelter or essential items for those without power, email us at news@wtol.com.
