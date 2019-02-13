Perrysburg Schools investigating hate speech written in bathroom

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Perrysburg Superintendent Thomas Hosler released a letter to families and employees on the school’s website regarding hate speech written in a school bathroom.
Superintendent Hosler says last week the school opened an investigation into vandalism of a school restroom that “contained, among other things, hate speech.”
“Our aim is for the schools to be a safe place. In a time where there are so many questions and fears, our staff provides that safe harbor. We will be communicating with our students offering supports for anyone who wants to talk about this or other events,” Hosler said in the letter.
He goes on to say that there “is never a place” for racism and hate speech in Perrysburg Schools or the community.
This past weekend Perrysburg was hit with another case of racism with hate speech and graffiti written on a home for sale in the area.
In his letter, Superintendent Hosler also reference other racist acts that have been committed around the area, such as:
Below is an excerpt from his letter that he entitled “Standing Together”:
