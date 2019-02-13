NWS reminds pet owners to watch out for small dogs during wind advisories with unofficial “Small Dog Warning”

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Wind Advisory is in affect for the following counties today until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:
- Lucas
- Wood
- Ottawa
- Sandusky
- Erie
- Hancock
- Seneca
- Huron
The NWS says wind gusts could hit up to 40 to 50 mph in some areas, which could cause power outages and property damage and could make driving with high-profile vehicles difficult.
These are probably all things you consider when you hear the wind blowing outside. But do you ever think about how your small pets handle being outside in these strong wind gusts?
On Tuesday, the NWS issued an “unofficial Small Dog Warning” on Twitter due to strong winds in northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.
“Hold on to your pooch!” NWS said in a tweet.
We are seeing those same strong winds today, so the same advice applies!
Be sure to make sure both your trash can and your dog don’t blow away!
