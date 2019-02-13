No escape? El Chapo likely off to ‘prison of all prisons’

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. Newly unsealed documents in the U.S. case against the Mexican drug lord say that witnesses have described him having sex with minors. According to papers unsealed Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, one witness told authorities that Joaquin Guzman had him drug girls as young as 13 before Guzman had sex with them in the late 2000s in Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File) (Eduardo Verdugo)