Go 419 Must-Dos: There’s a lot to LOVE about the 419!

You'll find even more to LOVE in the 419 this Valentine's Day weekend!
2019 Golf Show Kick-off Party | Inside the Five Brewing | 5-10 p.m.
Bring your Valentine to Inside the Five on Thursday to kick off the golf show. Special gifts for the ladies and we will be joined by Denny Schafer from 93.5 FM! Come join the fun and check out Sylvania’s new hot spot.
Valentine’s Day Dancing & Strolling Desserts | 7 -9 p.m.
Have you made your Valentine’s Day dinner reservations yet? After your dinner at Registry Bistro, head over to our ballroom for Dancing & Strolling Desserts featuring dance lessons, performances, champagne bar and strolling desserts! $134 per couple or $75 single invitation.
Dance & Romance with Swingmania! | Hollywood Casino Toledo | 6-10 p.m.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day listening to your favorite hits from the American songbook. There’s no cover charge. Great food and beverages! Bring your Valentines out and dance to Toledo’s finest swing band.
Mega Match Maker Event | El Camino Real | 6:30 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
21 and Older Singles Meet & Greet Barhop! Don’t be alone on Valentine’s Day, come have MEGA FUN! Tickets are $40. Once on the road we will be going to Bar 145, and The Heights in Downtown Toledo. Bring yourself or 10 of your single friends. If you get 10 people to sign up your ticket is free! We will be loading up BEHIND El Camino Real on 2500 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Look for the Mega Lounge DOUBLE DECKER! You can’t miss it! Any questions Contact Heather at 419-388-5800 or jt.heathercadwell@gmail.com
2019 Wine Tasting Series | The Toledo Zoo | 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Wine-down from your day with a wine tasting on the wild side at the Toledo Zoo! Enjoy our incredible exhibits and amazing animals while sipping wines from around the globe. Friday, February 15 for the Wine Tasting and Valentine’s Day dinner in the Aquarium. Each event also includes professionally paired hors d’oeuvres and live music. Guests must be 21 or over with valid ID may attend. Purchase your tickets by calling 419-385-5721, ext. 6001 or visiting toledozoo.org/wine
Dueling Pianos | Fleetwood’s Tap Room | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
We’re excited to host Dueling Pianos at Fleetwood’s Tap Room again on Friday, February 15! Admission to the Tap Room is free and open to the public. All table reservations are SOLD OUT for the Dueling Pianos show at Fleetwood’s! If you did not get a table reservation, there is NO ticket & NO admission required to enter the Tap Room. Seating at the bar and perimeter drink rails will be on a first come, first served basis. There is also space for standing room only spectators inside the bar.
Get Luckey 5K | Luckey, Ohio | 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The LADIES-FIRST Valentine’s Race! Race day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Women start the race at 10 a.m. and men start at 10:03 a.m. New this year is the free Luckey Lil Legs 1K kids run! In keeping with the Ladies First theme, girls will start at 9:30 and the boys will start 36 seconds later. No need to register. Just show up and run! Registration and race location is the American Legion Post #240, 335 Park St. in Luckey. Luckey is 20 miles southeast of Toledo. Take I-75 to SR 582 and follow SR 582 east to Luckey (jogs at Luckey Road). Course is accurately measured, flat and potentially fast, but possibly snowy, windy and slippery, 5K course. Just sayin’. Cost is $20 through Run Signup or pay the day of by check. Shirts are back this year and are guaranteed with pre-registration. Race day supply will be limited.
Saturday & Sunday | Toledo Walleye Home | Huntington Center
Saturday’s game is 7:15 p.m. against the Cyclones
Nature Play! | Oak Openings Preserve Metropark | 1-3 p.m. | FREE
Are your kids experiencing a bit of cabin fever? Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean that outdoor play is out of the question! Studies indicate that spending time outdoors has an incredibly positive impact on a child’s healthy growth and development. Unofficial studies indicate that there’s no better way to beat the wintertime blues than sledding! No reservations required. Dogs are not permitted.
Queen Latifah | The Peristyle Concert Hall | 8 - 10 p.m.
Film and music legend Queen Latifah comes to Toledo for this special event you don’t want to miss! With a Grammy award and six nominations for albums in jazz, pop, and rap, an Oscar nomination for her role in Chicago, and dozens of other film and television roles, this Renaissance woman defies genres with her compelling voice and presence.
Swipe Right Party | The Heights at Renaissance Hotel | 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Feeling the pressure of finding a date or making serious plans for Valentine’s Day weekend this year, but your status hasn’t necessarily changed to *in a Relationship* yet? Don’t stress. There’s a party for that.
Features:
- Rosé-themed cocktails
- Heart-shaped pizzas (You’re welcome)
- 50 percent off pizzas when you bring your match (Show your server your match & receive 50% off your pizza. Both individuals must be present to receive discount & show proof of being a match on your app!)
Frank Sinatra Tribute - Jesse Posa | Hollywood Casino Toledo | 8-9 p.m. | FREE
Love is in the air and we know the perfect way to your heart! The H Lounge comes alive as Jesse Posa serenades you and your special someone to Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits such as “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You Make Me Feel So Young.” The show starts at 8 p.m. and don’t forget, admission is free.
Five Mile Hike | Swan Creek Preserve Metropark | 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Explore your trails with Metroparks naturalists. On offer are evening hikes, fitness hikes, 5 and 10 mile hikes, and more. Free. If you are unable to register online, please call 419-407-9700. All participants must register. Dogs are not permitted.
Saturday & Sunday | Toledo Walleye Home | Huntington Center
Sunday’s game is 5:15 p.m. The theme is Princess Palooza against the Wings. There’s also a postgame open skate with the Walleye.
