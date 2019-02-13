Go 419 Must-Dos: There’s a lot to LOVE about the 419!

The LADIES-FIRST Valentine’s Race! Race day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Women start the race at 10 a.m. and men start at 10:03 a.m. New this year is the free Luckey Lil Legs 1K kids run! In keeping with the Ladies First theme, girls will start at 9:30 and the boys will start 36 seconds later. No need to register. Just show up and run! Registration and race location is the American Legion Post #240, 335 Park St. in Luckey. Luckey is 20 miles southeast of Toledo. Take I-75 to SR 582 and follow SR 582 east to Luckey (jogs at Luckey Road). Course is accurately measured, flat and potentially fast, but possibly snowy, windy and slippery, 5K course. Just sayin’. Cost is $20 through Run Signup or pay the day of by check. Shirts are back this year and are guaranteed with pre-registration. Race day supply will be limited.