Former WTOL Anchor Jerry Anderson still heavily involved in the community even after retirement

“Elementary kids, that will change your life,” said Anderson. “Bouncing off the walls, they have the attention span of gnats, but they’re so cute. I thought to myself, there’s something you could do. It will give you purpose. It will get you up. It won’t dictate your life. Your job runs with the school year. My summers off, two weeks at Christmas, a week in the spring. I work 22 hours a week. I almost feel like it’s a public service.”