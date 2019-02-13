Former WTOL Anchor Jerry Anderson still heavily involved in the community even after retirement

TOLEDO (WTOL) - You remember our buddy Jerry Anderson as the guy who delivered the news forever on WTOL. But since he’s retired, he may be busier than ever.
And nowadays, you can catch him right here inside the Stroh Center. But that’s only part of the story.
“I just knew that in retirement, I needed and wanted to do something,” said Anderson.
Today, you can find Jerry at every BGSU home game behind the mic as the public address announcer for Men’s and Women’s basketball.
Most of you know, Jerry is a lifelong Falcon fan. He bleeds orange and brown. While he’s announcing a game though, it’s sometimes hard to stop being a fan.
“In terms of saying bad things, I did a couple of times,” said Anderson. “You have to be careful, the ref looks over at you to tell you who the foul’s on, and I’m like ‘Ok 15 white. Sorry.’”
But that’s only part of Jerry’s retirement story.
Every day, Jerry is driving the kids of Bowling Green City Schools on bus number three.
“Elementary kids, that will change your life,” said Anderson. “Bouncing off the walls, they have the attention span of gnats, but they’re so cute. I thought to myself, there’s something you could do. It will give you purpose. It will get you up. It won’t dictate your life. Your job runs with the school year. My summers off, two weeks at Christmas, a week in the spring. I work 22 hours a week. I almost feel like it’s a public service.”
“It’s bus number three, by the way, Bowling Green City Schools,” Anderson joked. “If you see it, I’d get out of the way. I would give Jerry wide birth baby.”
