Fisherman reels in giant ‘goldfish’ from Kentucky pond

DANVILLE, KY (WKYT/Gray News) – Hunter Anderson has quite the fish story to tell, but at least he has the pictures to prove it.
Anderson works part-time at a bait-and-tackle shop, so he's familiar with folks going big when talking about their catch of the day.
"There's no faking that kind of fish," he said. "It was crazy."
Anderson caught what he believes is a 20-pound goldfish or a koi – a type of colorful carp – at a private pond in Boyle County.
His sister Cassie Anderson posted the picture on her Facebook account.
“What you are witnessing is NOT national geographic! It is not a stolen image or edited photo!” she said. “This is my brother!! Who is holding what could possibly be .... that pet goldfish we flushed when I was 9!!!”
So, what’s the secret to catching a fish like that?
“Believe it or not, we ate at Lee’s earlier in the day, and I took a piece of a Lee’s biscuit and put it on a hook, threw it out there and that fish ate it,” Hunter Anderson said.
The fish put up a fight, said Anderson, who competes in fishing tournaments and was also on Eastern Kentucky University’s bass fishing team at one point.
Anderson said he put his unusual find back in the pond.
"What am I going to do with it, really?" he said.
“I thought it deserved to swim another day. Maybe somebody else will catch it. Maybe a kid will catch it and be as happy as I was. I was jumping for joy.”
