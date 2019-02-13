First Alert Forecast: Windy and colder today with light snow chances

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Brisk and colder today with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected to continue into the afternoon. Light snow showers will be possible today, for most little if any accumulation expected.
Up to 1″ of an accumulation is possible in spots, especially west of Toledo and across SE Michigan. Travel delays are possible where snow and winds persist.
It will remain very brisk and windy into the afternoon with highs only in the upper 20s.
It will turn warmer for Valentine’s Day tomorrow with highs in the middle 40s. A chance of rain and a few snow showers Thursday night and into Friday morning.
It will be cooler into the weekend with highs remaining near 30 degrees. Dry weather will be expected on Saturday with a chance of light snow on Sunday. Light and minor snow accumulations are possible on Sunday.
