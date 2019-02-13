FIRST ALERT: finally a break from the winds

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
*Tonight: Winds Settle Down
*Thursday: Warming Up Nicely
*Weekend: Chance of Snow Developing
Tonight: strong and gusty winds will settle down toward midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Thursday: cloudy, warmer with a chance of rain showers late in the day. Highs mid 40s.
Thursday Night: rain showers likely, winds picking up again as a cold front moves through. Lows near daybreak in the upper 20s.
Friday: partly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs low/mid 30s.
Saturday: partly sunny, mild. Highs in the 30s.
Sunday: chance of snow developing, accumulations possible. Highs near 30.
Travel plans on Sunday? Be sure to check back for updates as the weekend approaches.
Robert Shiels WTOL
