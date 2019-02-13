The fate of ‘Friends’ on Netflix seems to be in jeopardy once again

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA
'Friends' might not always be there for you after all.
Last December, Netflix reportedly paid $100 million for rights to continue streaming the popular 90's sitcom after rumors that it would be leaving the the site caused uproar on social media. The show has been on Netflix since 2015.
The $100 million deal ends at the end of 2019, and with WarnerMedia’s plans to launch their own streaming service, chances are slim that the deal will be renewed.
WarnerMedia head of content Kevin Reilly spoke about the future of the new streaming service at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
“Sharing destination assets is not a good model. My belief is they should be exclusive to the service,” Reilly said.
The unnamed service is expected to launch late 2019, and 'Friends' isn't the only Netflix show threatened. Netflix's deal with Warner's CW also expires this spring. Through the deal, shows that air on the network, including Riverdale, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, air eight days after the season finale.
Reilly noted that he didn't want the new service to add stress viewers' experiences. "It's not a zero-sum game. Our mission is to offer consumers an excellent alternative to be one of their choices," Reilly said."We’re seeing consumers want more ease navigating and connecting to the environment. We don’t think entertainment should induce a stress response."
Several other companies also have plans to launch streaming services of their own. Walt Disney Co. is expected to debut this year as well, and many of its titles may be leaving Netflix, including classic Disney movies and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.
