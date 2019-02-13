Engage Toledo dispatchers could take over one thousand fallen tree calls Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Hundreds of trees in Toledo metro came crashing down after Monday night’s ice storm.
First Alert meteorologists are tracking high winds Tuesday night, meaning a lot more could come down, too, leaving dispatchers at Engage Toledo working around the clock.
They say as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, they’ve handled over 500 calls and will most likely hit 1,000 by midnight.
“We’ve got extra people on 24/7 to handle those calls and then extra people on the streets to help clean up the mess once it happens,” said Ignazio Messina, Communications Director for the city of Toledo.
Along with extra dispatchers on hand, the city’s also adding additional crews to help with clean up.
“Our forestry crew has really been hustling,” said Messina. “We brought in extra workers to help them clear the trees from the road. We start with main roads, then residential then come back to second phase when we cut them up and haul them away.”
If you’re one of the hundreds, soon to be thousands, of people calling in to report tree damage, the city asks that you be patient; as crews are working as fast as they can.
“I mean, this is a storm, but we’ll get through it like we have many winters before,” said Messina.
If you need to report a fallen tree, downed power line or any other issue, call Engage Toledo at call 419-936-2020. You can also download their free app.
