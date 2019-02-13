Crews work to help neighbors during power outages

TOLEDO (WTOL) - While the lights are coming back on for some, others remain in the dark.
First Energy leaders say they are bringing in 200 additional crews to help turn the power back on for those in Northwest Ohio. That's in addition to the 400 crews that were out working to restore power Tuesday.
From traffic lights to house lights thousands in Toledo spend much of the day Tuesday in the dark.
"I've never had power go out for 12 hours at this point in time,” said Justin Brammer, a West Toledo resident.First Energy crews are working 16-hour shifts to help turn the lights back on across the area.
DeAnna lives in West Toledo and says she was told it could take two days to restore her power. She says this is the worst she's ever seen.
“I’ve never had two days,” explained DeAnna Van Buren, a West Toledo neighbor. “We’ve had little brown outs here and there when the power goes out for an hour or two, but not two days. It was a shock.”
And to add to the misery for her family, their pipes froze just two weeks ago, and her son slipped on ice injuring himself. She has a message for old man winter.
“It has been one heck of a year so far and we’re not even halfway into it,” said Van Buren. “Go Away. I want to go to Florida.”
Just a few blocks away, Richard McLaughlin was bringing a heat source to his daughter as her home began getting cold without power. As ice froze outside, he wanted to prevent further damage inside her home.
“She was crying, so I felt real bad,” said McLaughlin. “I said don’t worry, Michelle, I’ll be over don’t you worry. It took me a minute, but I’m out here.”
Others were a bit luckier. Justin Brammer was getting ready to plug in a generator when his power was restored.
“I was literally ready to Griswold it and the power just came back on,” said Brammer.First Energy leaders told WTOL over the phone that they saw outages across the city and that repairs would take some time. They explained that they prioritize their crews to help as many people as fast as they can.
While they've been working around the clock to get to neighbors, leaders say the weather overnight could slow them down. Residents who now have their power say they're grateful for the hard work.
“I was really concerned there for a minute you know two, three days without power is quite extravagant this time of year,” said Brammer. “It’s good to know they’re on top of everything.”
First Energy leaders say they will be out Wednesday working to get to the homes they couldn't get to on Tuesday. They requested another 100 crews to help assist them if this persists.
Neighbors who are still the dark told WTOL they are making alternate plans until their power is turned back on.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.