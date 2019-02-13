CDC: People in 19 states potentially exposed to Brucella linked to raw milk

Author: Adrianna Rodríguez
Published: 8:07 PM EST February 12, 2019
Updated: 8:22 PM EST February 12, 2019
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning consumers about raw milk infected with Brucella that could have potentially been exposed to people in 19 states.
The unpasteurized milk that contains the drug-resistant strain RB51 came from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
There has been a confirmed case of brucellosis in New York in 2018, as well as two cases in Texas and New Jersey in 2017.
Investigators have determined that the infected milk had been bought or consumed in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.
Symptoms of brucellosis can include fever, sweats, loss of appetite, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain. Infections in pregnant patients can lead to miscarriage.
People who are infected but haven't gotten treatment can face more long-term complications such as arthritis, heart problems, enlargement of the spleen or liver, or in some cases, nervous system problems like meningitis.
The CDC recommends discarding any leftover raw milk or raw milk products from the Pennsylvania dairy farm. Raw milk is milk that has not undergone the pasteurization process that kills disease-causing germs.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.