Watch Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address LIVE at 7 p.m.

Watch Gov. Whitmer’s State of the State address LIVE at 7 p.m.
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Michigan Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer hosts a post-election news conference in Detroit. Whitmer’s decisive victory was powered not just by places Democrats typically carry in a successful statewide campaign, strongholds like Detroit and suburban bellwethers such as Oakland and Macomb counties. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio)
February 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:11 PM

CLICK TO WATCH:

[ Watch Gov. Whitmer's State of the State address here starting at 7 p.m. ]

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will use her first State of the State address to focus on Michigan’s “fundamentals” — such as the roads, drinking water and workforce.

The Democrat will speak Tuesday night during a joint session of the Republican-led Legislature.

She plans to focus in part on the magnitude of the problem with deteriorating roads and bridges , asking drivers and businesses to give feedback on what pothole-ridden infrastructure is costing them. A detailed proposal will likely wait until she proposes her budget in March.

Another major topic will be workforce development — ensuring that companies can fill their jobs with in-state workers who have the proper training. The issue applies to all workers, she says, regardless of whether they have four-year college degrees, trade certificates or something in-between.