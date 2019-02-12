Want to get paid to eat chocolate and take a road trip? We’ve got the gig for you

(Source: Tony's Chocoloney/Instagram)
By Jenson Strock | February 12, 2019 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 2:49 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Are you a chocolate lover with a bit of wanderlust? Well, there are three open positions at Tony’s Chocolonely that you should apply for ASAP.

The Portland-based candy company is looking for one captain and two co-pilots to take charge of its “Chocotruck” this spring.

In a nutshell, the job is this: you travel across the country, eat chocolate, take pictures and set up the truck for chocolate fans to interact with. Essentially, you’d be a traveling chocolate hype man.

Here is where the truck is going:

  • Austin, TX
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • San Diego, CA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Berkeley, CA
  • Eugene, OR
  • Portland, OR
  • Seattle, WA
  • Chicago, IL

All of the positions are temporary, but could potentially lead to full-time work.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass a DMV and background check, lift 40 lbs. repeatedly, have a valid drivers license and have road touring experience, among other things.

A complete job description as well as an application for both the captain and co-pilot positions can be found on the Tony’s Chocoloney website.

