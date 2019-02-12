Want to get paid to eat chocolate and take a road trip? We’ve got the gig for you

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Are you a chocolate lover with a bit of wanderlust? Well, there are three open positions at Tony’s Chocolonely that you should apply for ASAP.
The Portland-based candy company is looking for one captain and two co-pilots to take charge of its “Chocotruck” this spring.
In a nutshell, the job is this: you travel across the country, eat chocolate, take pictures and set up the truck for chocolate fans to interact with. Essentially, you’d be a traveling chocolate hype man.
Here is where the truck is going:
- Austin, TX
- Phoenix, AZ
- San Diego, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- Berkeley, CA
- Eugene, OR
- Portland, OR
- Seattle, WA
- Chicago, IL
All of the positions are temporary, but could potentially lead to full-time work.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass a DMV and background check, lift 40 lbs. repeatedly, have a valid drivers license and have road touring experience, among other things.
