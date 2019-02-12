Up Next: Windy Weather, Snow and Potential Re-Freeze

The temperatures will hold near and just above freezing this afternoon giving a chance for roads to remain largely ice freeze. Tree limbs and powerlines may continue to strain with the ice load. A few rain showers will largely end early in the evening as gusty winds pick up. Winds to 45 mph are possible which may lead to more power outages. As the temperature quickly drops back below freezing tonight a re-freeze on roads will be possible. Be careful, especially on under treated roads.