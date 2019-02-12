SFWLC Doctor’s Orders: Getting rid of bad habits for a healthy heart

“Fitness is so important to keep the heart healthy. The heart is a muscle that gets bigger and stronger with exercise. Each time you exercise, your body practices using oxygen more efficiently as your blood vessels widen to pump blood throughout the body,” Dr. Roth said. “This improves how efficient the heart is and makes its job easier, even when you aren’t exercising. Less stress on the heart and blood vessels improves heart risk factors, blood pressure and cholesterol. Fitness can serve as an indicator when the heart’s not working right, like a daily stress test.”