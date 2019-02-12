21 Savage to be released by ICE

(Gray News) – Rapper 21 Savage will be released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on bond, his law firm said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
The Grammy-nominated artist was originally arrested by ICE on Feb. 3. The law enforcement agency claimed 21 Savage, who came to the U.S. as a child and grew up in Atlanta, was unlawfully present in the country on an expired visa.
The Associated Press reported he was granted his bond on Tuesday too late to be released yet, and will leave detention on Wednesday.
His legal representation, Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC, wrote on Facebook that, “For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and to provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society.”
The firm added: “Today, 21 Savage was granted a release on bond. He won his freedom.”
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which helped arrange 21 Savage’s legal representation, also issued a statement to Complex, saying, “We are pleased that 21 Savage was released on bond and ... we will continue to stand with 21 Savage and all the families that continue to be unfairly victimized by our country’s broken immigration policies.”
The artist had been scheduled to perform the song, “Rock Star” with Post Malone at the Grammys on Sunday night. It was up for two awards, including Record of the Year.
The Kuck Baxter statement said that 21 Savage wanted to tell fans, “While he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”
Immigration lawyers and experts said in a typical case, ICE would hold a person in detention without bond or a court hearing for far longer.
Through his law firm’s statement, 21 Savage asked fans to keep their hearts and minds with people in these cases.
“He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country," the statement said.
