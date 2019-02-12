ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of America’s 50 best hospitals

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For great medical care, you don’t have to travel far; you can stay right here at home.
That’s according to Healthgrades, which named the hospital one of America’s 50 best hospitals.
The distinction places Toledo Hospital in the top one percent of more than 4,500 hospitals in the nation for its superior clinical performance for the second year in a row.
“This recognition highlights the dedication our physicians, nurses and hospital staff put in every day to help patients have the best outcomes right here in our community. The hospital has been an anchor institution here for over 140 years,” said Neeraj Kanwal, MD, interim president of ProMedica Metro Region Acute Care. “We’ve gone through many exciting changes and advancements in that time, proudly offering world-class health care to patients of northwest Ohio and southern Michigan. We’re looking forward to opening our brand new patient care tower this year, ensuring future generations of patients and families continue to receive high quality care at Toledo Hospital.”
From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals award had, on average, a 27.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
During that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the award, 182,721 lives could potentially have been saved.
Toledo Hospital also has been named one of Healthgrades 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, General Surgery, Joint Replacement, Coronary Intervention, Pulmonary Care and Gastrointestinal Care.
Recipients of the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award are recognized for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care.
Learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients here.
