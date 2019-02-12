Officer-involved shooting in Defiance leaves suspect dead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a Defiance Police officer involved-shooting that left a suspect dead on Tuesday.
Defiance Police say some of their officers were responding to a disturbance call at 632 Martin St. around 7:45 a.m.
According to the state of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, four officers arrived and shortly after being on scene, the suspect, 58-year-old Alex Johnson was at the residence and shot by police.
BCI can not confirm if Johnson was armed with a weapon or fired a gun at police.
None of the responding officers were reported to be injured.
According to Chief Shafer, this is the first time one of his officers has had to fatally shoot a suspect since he has been with the Defiance Police Department.
“I’ve been with the force for 23 years and this is the first incident we’ve ever had with an officer involved shooting in the city of Defiance. And prior to that, it’s the best of my recollection that it’s been many, many, many years before that,” said Shafer.
Chief Shafer added that the officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave while this investigation is ongoing.
