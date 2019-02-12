Man accused in Heather Bogle slaying case expected to change plea

FREMONT (WTOL) - The suspect in the murder of Heather Bogle is expected to change his plea in a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Sandusky County Common Pleas Court administrator, Daniel Myers will appear for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. He has previously pleaded not guilty to Bogle’s murder.
Bogle was found murdered inside of the trunk of a car in Clyde back in 2015.
In April of 2015, Bogle was first reported missing after she failed to pick up her daughter from school. One day later, officers found Bogle shot to death in the trunk of a car in an apartment complex in Clyde.
After the initial investigation failed to find a suspect, Myers was arrested in 2017 after the case was picked back up by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s department.
According to an affidavit filed with Sandusky County Court, Myers faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.
The affidavit also states authorities found DNA evidence at the Emerald Estates trailer park during that search in late-May to link Myers to Bogle’s murder.
During a Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office news conference in 2017, it was confirmed Myers owned one of the lots of the trailer park where the DNA was collected.
The break in case happened when they found electronic evidence that led them to the trailer park in Clyde, sheriff’s office officials said.
