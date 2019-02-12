Make a child’s day by sending a free Valentine to patients at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WTOL) - It’s the season of love! So, why not spread some cheer to those who need it most?
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is back with their e-Valentine’s Day cards, and you can send one to a child at their hospital free of charge.
You have the choice of nine pre-selected cards to send off to a kid who may not be able to spend the holiday with friends or family.
Even U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R, Ohio) is helping the cause!
All you have to do is fill in your name, e-mail, state of residence, choose your card and click submit. It takes about 60 seconds and costs you nothing. Feel free to send as many cards as you want.
The cards will be distributed evenly throughout the hospital.
If you would like to do even more to help the children’s hospital, feel free to make a donation online.
