Florida man test drives car, doesn’t return it to dealership, police say

WINTER HAVEN, FL (Gray News) - Test driving a car is perfectly legal.
Not returning that car to the dealership is a crime. Now the Winter Haven Police Department is asking for help finding the man accused of doing just that on Feb. 2.
Officers identified the suspected car thief as 29-year-old J’Briel Scurry. They said he and another man went to a dealership inquiring about buying a car.
Scurry found a vehicle to test drive and even ended up filling out paperwork to purchase it.
A sales associate became busy with another customer, so Scurry and the other man went back outside on the lot. That’s when they saw a white 2015 Buick Verano.
Police said they got the key from the employee after saying they only wanted to look at it. The dealership later noticed the Buick was gone.
They used the cell phone number listed on Scurry’s paperwork to contact him. Investigators said he told them he was just test driving it and he would return it to the lot before the dealership closed for the day.
He didn’t. Subsequent phone calls to Scurry’s phone went unanswered.
Nine days later, a warrant was issued for his arrest for grand theft auto.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Roias at 863-401-2256 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
