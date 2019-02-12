FIRST ALERT: Winds increasing this evening

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Here’s a look at what is coming up in your First Alert Forecast.
*TONIGHT: Strong and Gusty Winds
*TONIGHT: More Tree Damage Possible
*THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain Showers Likely
FIRST ALERT: This evening into tonight: winds will increase from the west quickly reaching 15-25 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Please use extreme caution around trees still covered with ice or those that may be weakened from the storm. Scattered snow showers will be possible through the overnight hours.
Wednesday: a blustery and much colder day. A few snow showers or snow flurries will be possible with west winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens.
Thursday: south winds will make for a nice warm up through the afternoon. Highs will warm well into the 40s. There is a chance of rain showers late in the day with rain becoming likely into the night.
Friday: turning back colder and a bit windy. Snow flurries.
Weekend: relatively cold. We are tracking a chance of accumulating snow for Sunday. Any travel plans should check back on our forecast as the week progresses.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.