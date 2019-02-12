First Alert Day: Ice Storm Warning - Extremely icy through mid-morning, snow tonight

TOLEDO (WTOL) - FIRST ALERT DAY! Extremely icy with widespread freezing rain through daybreak.
Areas far south of Toledo are under a winter weather advisory, but will turn to rain well before daybreak limiting ice accumulations to the south. Travel and school delays will be expected with treacherous and very icy roads.
Gusty winds may also lead to scattered power outages. Temperatures will warm enough by midday that all rain will be expected and ice will melt away. Highs today will reach toward 40 degrees.
Turning windy and colder tonight with scattered snow showers. Up to 1″ of an accumulation is possible into Wednesday morning.
Friday will be yet another storm system and a FIRST ALERT DAY. Rain showers possible early in the day that could possibly change to snow Friday afternoon.
Brisk and colder to start the weekend on Saturday with highs back toward 30 degrees. Snow may return on Sunday with highs in the low 30s.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.