City of Toledo delays trash pickup by one day due to severe weather

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Due to Tuesday’s severe weather, the city of Toledo says trash pickup will be delayed by one day.
In addition to the icy roads, trees, power lines and overhead obstacles played a part in Republic Services crews inability to collect trash.
Trash pickup will be delayed for one day for the rest of the week.
The collection schedule will be as follows:
• Wednesday February 13, 2019: Collection of regularly scheduled services from the Tuesday collection routes
• Thursday February 14, 2019: Collection of regularly scheduled services from the Wednesday collection routes
• Friday February 15, 2019: Collection of regularly scheduled services from the Thursday collection routes
• Saturday February 16, 2019: Collection of regularly scheduled services from the Friday collection routes
Republic and the city reminds residents that all normal rules and guidelines for collection services remain in place and should be followed as normal. This is only a delay of service for those whose collection day falls on Tuesday – Friday normally.
