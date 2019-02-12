City issues update on Toledo boil water advisory that’s affecting 747 customers

TOLEDO (WTOL) - More than 740 customers are under a boil water advisory until Wednesday at 5 p.m. because of water system repairs.
The precautionary boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for an area bounded by the following: Florence Avenue and East Broadway Street to Oak Street, Oak Street from Florence Avenue to the railroad, East Broadway Street from Florence Avenue to the Railroad.
Water service for the area will be interrupted because of repairs to the city’s water distribution system.
According to the city, this is a “closed system” boil advisory due to a pressure drop, in contrast to advisories due to water main breaks in the distribution system. Closed system pressure drops are much less likely to contaminate water than water main breaks, but the public should still follow water boil guidelines, the city said.
The 747 customers affected by the current boil advisory will receive copies delivered to their properties.
“Closed system pressure drops are much less likely to contaminate water than water main breaks. Testing has shown closed system pressure fluctuations have had no impact on water quality for consumers,” said Andy McClure, administrator of Toledo’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. “However, we notify consumers in areas where pressure has dropped by issuing a precautionary boil advisory. We always collect and test water samples to ensure all quality standards are maintained. We strongly advise consumers to follow the precautionary boil advisories that are issued.”
“The Water Treatment Plant was placed on backup generation for most of the morning after freezing rain caused power fluctuations in both of its electrical power substations,” McClure said. “These momentary power fluctuations at the High Service Pumping Station caused a temporary loss of pressure in portions of the water distribution system and boil advisories for affected areas.”
The Collins Park Water Treatment Plant has three sources of electricity. It is served by two separate electrical substations, and can fully operate with its own gas-fired generators.
The city invites residents to receive timely and direct communication from our water distribution personnel by signing up for Toledo Text Alerts at this link: http://entry.inspironlogistics.com/toledo_oh/wens.cfm?ep_id= or at www.lucascountyalerts.com. Signing up for text alerts enables the city to reach you quickly and provide a direct link to boil advisories and other important information.
People in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for consumption until Wednesday at 5 p.m. If the boil advisory is extended, another notice will be issued.
While this boil advisory is in effect, you are strongly advised to bring all water for personal consumption to a boil, let it boil for at least three minutes, and then let it cool before use.
Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and for all food preparation.
Special considerations include:
- If you have lesions or open surgical incisions, all tap water should be boiled as described above before being used for bathing, as well as for personal consumption.
- The water may be used without boiling for washing clothes and flushing toilets. It may also be used for bathing if you do not have any of the above conditions.
- People with compromised immune systems should contact their doctor for additional instructions.
- When the water is turned back on, you may experience air and/or rust in your tap water. This is normal. Please run each of your cold-water faucets until the water clears up. Avoid washing clothes or using your hot water taps until you have done so.
If you have any questions, please call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.
If you are licensed by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department only, call 419-213-4100 and select Option 3 for additional information. During evenings and weekends, please call 419-936-2020.
