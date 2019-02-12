City issues update on Toledo boil water advisory that’s affecting 747 customers

“Closed system pressure drops are much less likely to contaminate water than water main breaks. Testing has shown closed system pressure fluctuations have had no impact on water quality for consumers,” said Andy McClure, administrator of Toledo’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. “However, we notify consumers in areas where pressure has dropped by issuing a precautionary boil advisory. We always collect and test water samples to ensure all quality standards are maintained. We strongly advise consumers to follow the precautionary boil advisories that are issued.”