Crews tackle massive barn fire in Highland Township

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews responded to a large barn fire that broke out in Highland Township on Sunday.
This happened on Hoffman Road.
While en-route, fire crews struggled through icy and hazardous road conditions. When they did arrive, the barn was completely enveloped in the flames.
Firefighters quickly worked to protect the home, as the fire had extended to the back corner of the house.
Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene for four hours and are reported to have used nearly 10,000 gallons of water by tankers.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
This story is developing.
