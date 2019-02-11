Chinese New Year celebrated in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Greater Toledo International Youth Orchestra joined in the Chinese New Year celebration Sunday night at the University of Toledo.
The event was sponsored by the Chinese Association of Greater Toledo.
There are approximately 3,000 Chinese Americans in the Toledo Area. In addition, there’s a Toledo Chinese School with 100 students.
“We love Chinese tradition. We also like living in the USA. Good for us to combine both cultures together,” said Lingling Du, principal of the school.
The Chinese New Year has 4,000 years of history and is the longest holiday of the year.
Stores close and folks stock up on New Year supplies.
“In China we usually takes two weeks off so nobody is going to work. All the families will be flying back home and gather together and celebrate a great big holiday,” said Oliva Onest of the Chinese Association of Greater Toledo.
Every New Year is named after an animal, and this year is the year of the pig.
“If you think about little piggies, you don’t work, you eat every day. Enjoy yourself,” Onest said.
Next year will be the year of the rat.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.