Warning: Baby Shark now has a Valentine’s Day song

Author: Doug Delony | Published: 12:08 PM EST February 8, 2019 | Updated: 4:17 PM EST February 8, 2019
(KHOU) - The next time you fall down a YouTube wormhole use caution.
Baby Shark is back with a Valentine’s Day song.
The original version of the song, uploaded in the summer of 2016, has 2.3 billion views.
The new Valentine's version has the same 'earworm' melody and characters (and "doo, doo, doo" of course) with the addition of red, pink, hearts, cards and references to the romantic day.
It's a sweet way to tell your kids happy Valentine's Day. And it's a horrible way to mess with your coworkers, spouse, friends, etc.
Listen safely, friends.
