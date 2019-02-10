Police: Possible “Family dispute” leads to stabbing at west Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO (WTOL) - One victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening conditions after a stabbing in west Toledo.
Police say the assault happened around noon on Saturday at the Cedars Apartments on Central Avenue near Douglas Rd.
The victim had been stabbed once and the suspect was taken away by police for questioning.
So far police have not identified either person involved, but they do say it may have been the result of family dispute.
