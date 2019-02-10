Lucas, Sandusky counties under Level 1 snow emergency

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Lucas and Sandusky counties are currently under a Level 1 snow emergency.
As snow continues to fall, roads in Toledo area are getting slick and hazardous.
In the past half hour, there have been numerous reports of accidents in Toledo and around the area, including several on I-75. Drivers should proceed with caution.
Snow Emergency Classifications are as follows:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
Snow also caused traffic delays and a few accidents in Upper Sandusky Sunday afternoon.
WATCH: Upper Sandusky road conditions Sunday (NO AUDIO)
To view the state’s weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic website.
