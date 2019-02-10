First Alert Forecast: Sunday snow showers begin in the afternoon

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sunshine gets swallowed up by clouds today and snow is likely in the afternoon.
Today’s high, 30. Late afternoon snow showers start from the south, pushing north into Michigan overnight. Southern counties could see up to an inch of accumulation by midnight. Northern counties, less than an inch.
Tonight’s low, 25.
Monday starts out mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon and overnight. The high in the mid 30s.
FIRST ALERT DAY TUESDAY- Heavy rain, gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour changing over to a wintry mix. Hazardous conditions are likely.
More wintry mix before the weekend with temps in the mid to low 40s. Clear by the weekend with temps dropping into the high 20s.
