First Alert Days: Wintry Mix Monday & Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - First Alert Days have been issued for Monday and Tuesday as a pair of winter weather makers will create slick roads. Overnight tonight light snow will transition to light ice, so please be careful on roads. By morning roads may still be slick. Most of Monday will be dry and quiet before snow or light freezing rain picks back up Monday evening. Freezing rain will eventually turn to plain rain by daybreak Tuesday. Soaking showers Tuesday will make for a bit of a miserable day. Rain may mix back to light snow Tuesday night with little to no accumulations.