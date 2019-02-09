Te’Zaree’s battle: 8-month-old fights stage four cancer

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In a busy coffee shop in Ann Arbor, Shynique Warren and Terrell Russell spent their first few minutes outside Mott Children’s Hospital to share their daughter’s story.
“When we went they said they were going to do an ultrasounds and when they did, they said there was a tumor behind her eye," said Shynique, Te’Zaree’s mother.
Just a little bit more than a week ago, they never imagined that their eight-month-old daughter would be diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer.
They caught it because of one symptom; a bulging left eye.
“It was like a movie. I couldn’t believe they was saying that. Everything they said, I feel like I almost blacked out," Shynique said.
It took three different doctors to confirm the diagnosis and discover another tumor behind her kidney.
Now, Te’Zaree has a long road to recovery and the family continues to adjust to this new life of treatment.
“It’s something we didn’t expect, it’s something in a million years I never thought that, it’s my first kid, I never thought that it would be like this," said Shynique .
An account has been set up to help the family at Toledo Urban Federal Credit on Dorr Street. There is also a GoFundMe to help raise funds here.
