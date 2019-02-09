Snowy Sunday ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday night will be a cold and mild evening as lows fall into the upper teens.
Sunday will start off with start off with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Clouds will thicken up with snow arriving late into the afternoon.
The heaviest snow bands will move in after sunset and continue through midnight.
Most will pick up near an inch some south will see up to 2 inches!
Monday brings another shot of snow late in the day. Highs will reach only the lower 30s.
