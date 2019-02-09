Raising awareness by Going Red for Women

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It's the leading killer of women. One in every three women will die from cardiovascular disease, but about 80% of these diseases can be prevented.
Friday, hundreds came together in Downtown Toledo in hopes of changing those statistics.
It was a sea of red at the Renaissance Downtown. Close to 800 people showed up to raise awareness and funds for research as they “Go red for women."
“It means that we have healthier women in our community and it means that we have women who understand that they need to take time for themselves,” said Ashley Sheehan, director of marketing and business development at Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest Ohio.
Friday the entire community came together to learn more about heart health. From information to health screening and more they got an inside look at how they can prevent themselves from cardiovascular disease. Something Suzie learned the hard way. She was just 34-years-old when she experienced her first heart attack.
“He said I have to tell you that you’ve suffered a mild heart attack,” recalled Suzie Hernandez-Mendoza. “It caught me off guard and every emotion known to man came to light.”
Suzie made adjustments in her diet, exercise and stress level and is doing much better now. She chose to speak out about what happened and how other women can prevent the scare she suffered at this year’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon.
”Us as women need to make ourselves and our health a priority,” said Hernandez- Mendoza. “If something doesn’t feel right get to the doctor, don’t just say I’ll do it tomorrow, get on the phone right away, call the doctor. Listen to your body, we want you to be here."
Friday’s event was hosted by our own Melissa Andrews and together they raised around $200,000 that will stay in Northwest Ohio for research.
Leaders say this was the most successful “Go Red For Women” event and know it will make a real difference for women and cardiovascular disease in general.
